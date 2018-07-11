Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- The celebratory air is long gone from Clemson’s basketball offices.

Rare and remarkable achievements from the 2017-18 season – 25 wins overall, 11 victories in the ACC, and the first trip to the Round of 16 in more than two decades – brought great joy to Brad Brownell and everyone else in his program. It was an affirmation that the ninth-year Clemson coach, who faced considerable scrutiny a year earlier after a disappointing season, can succeed amid all the obstacles that face basketball at a football-crazed school.

But that stirring run to Omaha was almost four months ago. The uplifting and energizing announcement by Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell to remain in school for their final year of eligibility came in late May.

No one else in the ACC is spending time reflecting and back-slapping this time of year. They’re busting their tails trying to get better in an unforgiving conference.