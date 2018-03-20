THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With apologies to its record-setting evisceration of Sunday night’s opponent, Clemson basketball’s best defensive performance transpired two months ago.

In the span of little more than an hour, the Tigers had been dealt a double dagger the evening of Jan. 20. Donte Grantham’s breakout senior season was over, as he had torn his ACL in the early afternoon win against Notre Dame. That news surfaced shortly after Zion Williamson -- arguably the most recognized basketball recruit in a decade – had announced a stunning commitment to Duke, spurning his longtime in-state suitor and the prohibitive public favorite for his signature.

Brad Brownell subsequently worked to diffuse the downtrodden vibe, pronouncing publicly that while Grantham’s injury was a particularly sad development, it’s not as if the player died.