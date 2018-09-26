THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson senior quarterback Kelly Bryant is transferring, the 22-year old told The Greenville News Wednesday morning.

Bryant started 14 games in 2017, guiding the Tigers to an ACC Championship and a third consecutive playoff appearance, but four games into the 2018 season was supplanted on the depth chart by five-star true freshman Trevor Lawrence, who will start on Saturday versus Syracuse.

Bryant was notified about Lawrence's upcoming start by Clemson's coaching staff on Sunday through communication from both position coach Brandon Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney. The former Wren standout subsequently missed each of the last two days of practice.

This marks the fourth scholarship quarterback to leave Clemson's football program since Lawrence's arrival in January, as Bryant joins Hunter Johnson, Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel who all left earlier this year.

Red-shirt freshman Chase Brice will now assume second-string duties at quarterback for the Tigers.

Said Swinney in a Wednesday teleconference shortly before 11 a.m.:

""Obviously saddened and disappointed that he’s chosen to leave the team.

"But I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant. He’s one of the best young people I’ve ever been around. And even though I don’t think this is a great decision I certainly respect it. I love him. I care about him I wish him nothing but the best. I feel like Kelly would have continued to play a lot and helped us win."

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later this morning.

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel