Buckner (6-1, 185) is the son of former Clemson great Greg Buckner , who is the lead assistant coach for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere combo guard Ace Buckner has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Brad Brownell has stayed in the Clemson basketball family for the latest addition to his recruiting class.

He also held offers from George Mason, Indiana State, Kent State, Ohio and Cleveland State.

Indiana State drew an official visit early last month before the complexion of his recruitment changed.

Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer in advance of his unofficial visit for the Florida State football game weekend last month.

Buckner and family then returned for an official visit a week ago.

He averaged 13.4 points per game as a junior at Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

His move to La Lumiere plugs him into a national program where his backcourt mates include three top-25 prospects in five-star shooting guard Jalen Haralson, high-four star guard Darius Adams and high-four-star point guard Jerry Easter as well as Rivals100 wing Chuck Love.

Our off topics forum

Buckner becomes the second member of Clemson's class, joining Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview four-star forward Dallas "Slim" Thomas.

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!