The Yellow Jackets, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 28-16 overall and 12-11 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 35-10 overall and 16-7 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Mike Becchetti hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Georgia Tech to a 14-12 victory over No. 4 Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Blake Wright, who went 4-for-5 with a career-high seven RBIs, belted a solo homer in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, then Payton Green flared a run-scoring single in the second inning to tie the score.

Wright hit his second homer of the game and third of the day, this time a three-run homer in the third inning for his 19th of the season, to put Clemson ahead 4-1.

In the fourth inning, Georgia Tech Bobby Zmarzlak hit a run-scoring single, then Clemson responded with three in the fifth inning. Jacob Hinderleider extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run double, then Wright laced a run-scoring double to give Clemson a 7-2 lead.

John Giesler ripped a solo homer in the top of the sixth inning, then Wright lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Drew Burress hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, then Matthew Ellis followed with a solo homer to narrow Clemson’s lead to 8-7.

Jack Crighton lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning to double Clemson’s lead, then Nolan Nawrocki blooped a run-scoring single. Four batters later with two outs, Wright was hit-by-pitch to score a run. Cam Cannarella followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Clemson a 12-7 lead.

The Yellow Jackets answered again with four runs in the eighth inning, capped by Burress’ second three-run homer in as many innings to narrow the Tigers' lead to 12-11.

After a leadoff error in the ninth inning, Becchetti blasted a two-run homer with two outs to give Georgia Tech the lead. Pinch-hitter Van Lackey added a solo homer.

Mason Patel (2-2) earned the win, while Austin Gordon (0-2) suffered the loss. Gordon gave up three home runs in two innings of relief and has now surrendered nine homers in 28 innings this season. Ethan Darden (6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Reed Garris (0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Drew Titsworth (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K) and Nick Clayton (0 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 2 BB) joined Gordon in drawing work from the bullpen.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

