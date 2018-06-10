Tigerillustrated.com

Why the Dabo Swinney Camp remains a big deal
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We began last week’s Monday Insider with an anecdote on how last year’s Dabo Swinney Camp set in motion Clemson’s pursuit of and relationship with Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer cornerback Andrew Booth, who was relatively under-the-radar at the time and has risen to the cusp of five-star stature.
My perception is that some folks were expecting fireworks from the opening week of the Swinney Camp, only to be underwhelmed when there weren’t numerous five-star appearances or multiple commitments.
Clemson’s summer camp holds considerable value. But that value is different than it was a couple of years ago, having adapted along with evolution of the recruiting cycle and process.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news