Tigerillustrated.com

We began last week’s Monday Insider with an anecdote on how last year’s Dabo Swinney Camp set in motion Clemson’s pursuit of and relationship with Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer cornerback Andrew Booth, who was relatively under-the-radar at the time and has risen to the cusp of five-star stature.

My perception is that some folks were expecting fireworks from the opening week of the Swinney Camp, only to be underwhelmed when there weren’t numerous five-star appearances or multiple commitments.