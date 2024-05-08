Can Clemson get back to the top?
Can they get back to the top?
It's the question facing Dabo Swinney and his program as he prepares for his 16th season in charge, and as a lot of folks wonder whether those 10 losses the past three seasons represented a temporary dip or a defining statement about the immense difficulty of sustaining elite status.
At this point it's completely reasonable for someone to look at Clemson and say: "Show me."
Heck, plenty of you are doing it.
And we are too.
