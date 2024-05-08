BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Can they get back to the top?

It's the question facing Dabo Swinney and his program as he prepares for his 16th season in charge, and as a lot of folks wonder whether those 10 losses the past three seasons represented a temporary dip or a defining statement about the immense difficulty of sustaining elite status.

At this point it's completely reasonable for someone to look at Clemson and say: "Show me."

Heck, plenty of you are doing it.

And we are too.

CAN CLEMSON GET BACK TO THE TOP?

