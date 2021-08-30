Cause for concern

CLEMSON | Aaron Murray's current take on Georgia's offense should get your attention. When former players get into the media business, their credibility usually hinges upon whether they can be more straight shooters than fanboys for their previous team. 50% OFF a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Murray is a former Bulldog quarterback who clearly wants the best for his alma mater, but also clearly (and refreshingly) isn't afraid to call things as he sees them. And he sees trouble for Georgia's offense Saturday in Charlotte. Last week Murray was a guest on Cole Cubelic's radio show, and Cubelic opened the segment by voicing some real concern about how Georgia's apparently unsettled offensive line might hold up against Clemson's front. ALSO SEE: Monday Recruiting Insider | Tigerillustrated.com's Season Forecast | Recruits predict Clemson - UGA outcome | Clemson's verbal commitments Murray, who remains close to the program, didn't limit it to just that. He said the Bulldogs' lack of high-level playmaking ability in the passing game is going to make their offense more the familiar ground-and-pound than anything potent and sizzling that Dawg fans are craving and even expecting.

Former UGA quarterback and 5th round draft pick Aaron Murray believes the Bulldogs' offense has no shortage of question marks as Saturday's clash with No. 3 Clemson draws closer. (Getty)

Murray said he attended the Bulldogs' first camp scrimmage a few weeks ago and wasn't all that concerned in the moment because defense normally owns the early stages of preseason practice. His view changed upon chatting with some friends who attended the most recent scrimmage. "Honestly, man, I'm concerned about the whole offense. I'm not going to lie. I'm worried more about the receivers. I am super concerned that we just don't have that playmaking ability. They don't have guys that can consistently win, and someone you can just give a bubble to or a slant, make a couple of guys miss and take it to the house. They don't have that. Plus, now a lot of them are banged up." A refresher on that last part: George Pickens is the Bulldogs' super-stud receiver, the type of talent and presence they've been missing dating back to the Mark Richt era -- and, yeah, the type of weapon that seems to grow on trees during Dabo Swinney's reign. But Pickens is out after suffering a torn ACL during the spring. The portal addition of Arik Gilbert theoretically helped compensate for that absence, but now Gilbert has been out an extended period dealing with mental-health issues. Another imposing target who can go up and get it, Darnell Washington, recently had foot surgery. Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton are reported to be fine, but they also missed significant time during camp with injuries. In addition, deep threat Arian Smith reportedly has a case of turf toe. "Gilbert, who knows when he's coming back," Murray said. "Washington is out for the foreseeable future. It just has not been a really good camp offensively for the Dogs, and that worries me going against Clemson in Week 1 with that defense, that defensive line, nine starters back, (Brent) Venables having time to game plan."