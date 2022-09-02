It's pretty well known that there's a distinction between the Will Putnam center experiment of 2022 and the Matt Bockhorst center experiment of 2021.

Putnam has spent the whole offseason preparing to be the point man. Bockhorst was thrown into that fire in August, just a few weeks before he had to line up a few inches from Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and other monsters on Georgia's defensive line.

We had Bockhorst on The Clemson Dubcast this week, and he provided even more insight into the situation a year ago compared to now.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

He said he was in consideration for center during the spring of 2021, but he'd undergone fairly significant knee surgery and didn't participate in any live work during spring practice.

The positive to him sitting out: It allowed his knee to fully recover. The negative: No head start on preparing to move from guard to center.

And then just before August camp started, Bockhorst pulled a calf muscle while participating in conditioning workouts.