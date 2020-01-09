THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | As Clemson prepared for last year's College Football Playoff, Jeff Scott routinely showed his receivers video clips of big, transcendent moments that had come for this program in recent years.

Come to think of it, it's hard to recall one of those landmark moments for Clemson with it not involving an unforgettable moment made by a Clemson receiver.