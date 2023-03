CLEMSON -- It's probably not a stretch to suggest that the leadership styles of the football coaches at Clemson and South Carolina have never been more similar than they are right now with Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer running things.

Yet their two biggest recent hires, at offensive coordinator, couldn't be more different.

And it goes beyond the massive splash created by Swinney in pulling Garrett Riley to Clemson, compared to the relative ripple created when Beamer plucked the almost totally obscure Dowell Loggains from Arkansas.

As Riley and Loggains enter the opening phase of installation during spring practice, they are polar opposites in their methodology.