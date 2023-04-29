The Clemson Tigers have their fifth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, as Saturday offensive lineman Jordan McFadden was taken 156th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. McFadden's selection represented the 22nd pick of the fifth round.

A Jacobs Blocking Trophy award winner, McFadden was a three-year starter for the Tigers who finished his collegiate career with 39 starts in 56 games, totaling nearly 3,000 snaps.

McFadden was a first-team All-ACC recipient in 2022 and a second-team all-conference pick in 2020 and 2021.

A member of Clemson's No. 8-ranked, 2018 recruiting class, McFadden was billed a mid-level three-star prospect by Rivals.com. The network tabbed the Dorman standout 64th nationally among offensive tackle prospects and 16th overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

Murphy came off the board first Thursday as the 28th pick overall by Cincinnati while Bresee went moments later as the 29th pick overall by the New Orleans Saints. Simpson followed Friday night, coming off the board as the 86th pick overall by the Baltimore Ravens, which represented the 23rd selection of round three. Henry put Clemson on the board first on Saturday after the Washington Commanders selected him 137th overall in round five.

Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft each year since 2003, the second-longest streak in program history.

