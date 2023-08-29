BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As most of you know there was a conference call of the ACC presidents scheduled for Monday night, and everything pointed to them voting to expand by adding Stanford, California and SMU.

The pause button has been pressed in the wake of the UNC shooting, and we've been told there won't be much going on today. Having said that, we've heard nothing that pushes back on our intel that the ACC will move forward with expansion.

As we continue to closely track this development and Clemson's involvement, maybe we haven't talked enough about university president Jim Clements.

We do so in our third update of the day.

CLEMENTS NO STRANGER TO REALIGNMENT

