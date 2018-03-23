THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As tonight's tip nears and we're still trying to process the sight of Clemson in the Round of 16, it's important to remember how vital defense has been to this team's remarkable rise.

This team is really good offensively, largely because of its dynamic guard play. But we already knew entering this season they were going to be able to score.

A far less certain commodity was the ability to come up with stops. Maybe "ability" is the wrong term here, because defense is often more about tenacity and desire than ability. And the Tigers have shown those qualities in abundance this season.