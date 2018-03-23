THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has overcome major obstacles this season, chief among them the loss of Donte Grantham to a torn ACL suffered Jan. 20 against Notre Dame.

Much has been made of that, and justifiably so. The Tigers have won 10 of 16 games since that day, and they are playing great basketball without him right now.

Not many stories are being written about Shelton Mitchell's withstanding of knee pain through the course of the season, but that's probably just as big given his status as the facilitator for Clemson's offense.

Mitchell was positively electric last week in San Diego, running circles around New Mexico State and then handing out six assists in the Tigers' demolition of Auburn.

Let's just say that back in October it wasn't easy to envision Mitchell doing these types of things in March. Brad Brownell and his staff entered the season with concern about him as he was still experiencing pain from the knee surgery he underwent after last season.