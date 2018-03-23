A dejected Shelton Mitchell walks off the court at the CenturyLink Center Friday night in Omaha. Getty

A career-high 31 points from Gabe DeVoe was not enough for Clemson to extend its season to the Elite Eight. The Tigers close the year with a 25-10 record, far better than most expected after they lost in the first round of the NIT a year ago.

Down 40-27 at half and by 20 points in the second half, Clemson battled back and was down just 74-68 after its full-court press produced a turnover and a dunk by Shelton Mitchell with 2:27 left. The Tigers had a chance to make it closer after Devonte' Graham missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:30 left, but Mitchell missed a 3-pointer with 1:21 on the clock. And then Marcquise Reed fouled out going after the rebound, putting one of Clemson's main playmakers on the bench. Kansas made six of eight free-throw attempts from there to advance. Malik Newman scored 17, Graham added 16 and Udoka Azubuike produced 14 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late. Excellent guard play propelled Clemson through the season and to victories in the first two rounds of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years. But for quite a while Friday, DeVoe was the only one playing at a high level. At one point he told his teammates to wake up. Reed finished with 13 points and three rebounds in 36 minutes. Mitchell missed 10 of 13 shots and had 12 points for the Tigers, who shot just 35.7 percent in the first half to 47.2 from Kansas. The Tigers also needed a productive game from Elijah Thomas but he finished with four points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes. He faced a touch matchup against the massive Azubuike, who was out of shape after a recent injury and played 25 minutes but was still plenty effective. "Udoka was a huge factor," Brownell said. "They're a completely different team when he's on the floor. He's just a difference maker." Regardless of what happened Friday, Clemson had already established this season as a rousing success. The Tigers successfully battled through the loss of Donte Grantham to a torn ACL when many assumed the season was done at that point.

A career night from Gabe DeVoe wasn't enough for No. 5 seed Clemson to overcome the strength and talent of No. 1-seeded Kansas. AP

They didn't have a great deal of trouble with New Mexico State in the first round. And then they decapitated Auburn last Sunday to secure their first trip to the Sweet 16 in 21 years. But in Kansas, Brownell's team was facing a supremely talented group that was dialed in for all of the first half and much of the second half. DeVoe played all 40 minutes and added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals to his 31-point total. His previous career high was 25, and he closed his career with a memorable showing. "I just tried in any way possible to give my team a chance to win at the end," DeVoe said. "Really tried to rally the guys in the first half when we got down, just continued to fight. Made some big stops down the stretch, gave us a chance but we just weren't able to get over the hump." So much of Clemson's success this season came because of 3-point marksmanship, but the Tigers were just 6-of-20 from long range Friday. Kansas was 10-of-22 on 3-pointers, and that helped the Jayhawks overcome a 63.6-percent clip on free throws (14 of 22). Clemson had eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes. At times the moment seemed to big for the Tigers. "For whatever reason -- maybe a little bit of nerves, I don't know -- we turned the ball over," Brownell said. "And you're going to struggle when you don't rebound well and you turn it over on offense. I thought that was a big factor in the game. And then I thought a couple of the Kansas kids were very opportunistic in shooting."

