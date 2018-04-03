Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Early in the ACC championship game, Jeff Thomas slipped past the back end of Clemson's defense undetected and was wide open.

A woefully underthrown pass by Malik Rosier allowed K'Von Wallace to catch up and break up the pass.

Halfway through the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl, Calvin Ridley slipped past the safeties when Damien Harris took a handoff and then pitched back to Jalen Hurts.

A woefully underthrown pass by Hurts allowed Van Smith to catch up and break up the pass.

Clemson's defense completely overwhelmed Miami in the former game, and it wasn't the reason the Tigers lost the latter.