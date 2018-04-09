Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Since before the start of spring practice, it's been clear that the coaching staff is trying to push Diondre Overton and Tee Higgins.

Not in a get-out-of-the-doghouse kind of way. Much more in a get-into-the-penthouse kind of way.

The same penthouse occupied by Mike Williams and Nuk Hopkins.

They're not there yet. But you can tell they've shown the staff what it wanted to see when spring practice began.