Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- The 9-man receiver spot is where the big plays are supposed to happen in Clemson's offense.

That wideout is normally aligned to the short side of the field, which means more defenders are on the wide side covering the area where there are more offensive players.

A major offseason emphasis is restoring the vertical explosiveness to this offense. And given the abundance of talent at the 9-man spot, that's where you'd start.

But not where you'd end.