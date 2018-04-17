THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- You might say Trevor Lawrence has become a bit of a story over the past few days.

Everyone knew he was going to be really good, but this good this early?

For Clemson's coaches and players, this was not new. The spring game was just a continuation of what they'd been seeing on a regular basis since the start of spring practice on Feb. 28.

From that point, it didn't take long to feel and hear the rumblings from closed practice sessions. This early-enrolled, five-star freshman was doing eye-opening things. Crazy things.

So over the past couple weeks Tigerillustrated.com polled a group of people who'd watched him, asking a simple question:

What's the craziest thing you saw Trevor Lawrence do in practice?

The subjects were also encouraged to offer general observations on Lawrence and what made him such a sensation.