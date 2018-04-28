Tigerillustrated.com

Cain, who exhausted just three years of eligibility at Clemson before opting to turn pro last winter, was a third-team All-ACC selection last fall. Statistically speaking, 2017 was his best season in a Clemson uniform.

CLEMSON -- Deon Cain finally came off the board Saturday afternoon. The former Clemson wide receiver, who had been hopeful of a selection in day two of the draft, was picked in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts took the Tampa (Fla.) native as the 11th pick in the round, 184th overall in the draft.

The former five-star recruit signed with the Tigers in 2015 as the No. 4 wide receiver recruit in the nation. He avoided a red-shirt that fall, catching 34 balls for 582 yards.



Cain finished his Clemson career with 130 receptions and just over 2,000 yards receiving with 20 touchdowns. In just 14 career starts, Cain exited Clemson ranked fourth in program history in receiving touchdowns.

He becomes just the second former Tiger taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, joining linebacker Dorian O'Daniel who was selected by Kansas City with the final pick of the third round late Friday night.

In each of the last nine years Clemson has had at least four players selected in the NFL Draft. Since Dabo Swinney became the Tigers' head coach a decade ago, the program has had a total of 50 players drafted to the NFL, which ranks sixth nationally in college football.