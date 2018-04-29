Ticker
football

Clemson's most overlooked opponent in 2018?

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com Staff

It’s tough for me to peg one game as the most overlooked on Clemson’s schedule at this juncture because I’m not sure which ones are viewed as strong threats.

The Tigers are loaded, and it would probably take some combination of injuries and possible early season offensive sputters to knock down expectations even a bit.

Florida State will have had some time to take shape under Willie Taggart before Clemson comes to town in late October. Louisville might reasonably be considered a trap game the week after. There should be some decent hype behind the Tigers’ early trip to Texas A&M.

(From L to R): John Simpson, Tee Higgins and Dexter Lawrence stand on Frank Howard Field earlier this month at Clemson's annual spring game.
