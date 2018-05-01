THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Hated rivals never waste an attempt to get in a good joke at the expense of the tribe on the other side, and that applied during Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

Some South Carolina fans gloated over a Gamecock and no Tigers going in the first round.

One might argue it takes a special kind of silly to celebrate another matchup against Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, but so it goes in the world of trash talk.