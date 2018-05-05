Oral Roberts center Javan White said Saturday night he intends to transfer to the Tigers.

Clemson basketball has struck again in the multi-year transfer market.

White (6-10, 230) picked Clemson over LSU, Nevada and UMass.

He graduates this week and therefore will be immediately eligible. Furthermore, he has two seasons left to play.

Clemson played host to White for an official visit a little more than a week ago, after which LSU got the final at-bat.

The Ames, Iowa, native averaged 10.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as a redshirt sophomore. He shot 51.4 percent from the floor and 55.3 from the foul line.

White gathered 3.5 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked in the top 10 nationally.

He becomes Clemson’s second transfer addition this offseason, joining UNC Asheville forward Jonathan Baehre – who will have to sit out a year per NCAA rules.