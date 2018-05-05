Clemson lands Javan White
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson basketball has struck again in the multi-year transfer market.
Oral Roberts center Javan White said Saturday night he intends to transfer to the Tigers.
Trevor Lawrence stepping up | Why Brent Venables is a great recruiter | Venables makes strong impression on four-star linebacker | Friday Insider Recruiting Notes | Clemson in the picture for top in-state QB
White (6-10, 230) picked Clemson over LSU, Nevada and UMass.
He graduates this week and therefore will be immediately eligible. Furthermore, he has two seasons left to play.
Clemson played host to White for an official visit a little more than a week ago, after which LSU got the final at-bat.
The Ames, Iowa, native averaged 10.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as a redshirt sophomore. He shot 51.4 percent from the floor and 55.3 from the foul line.
White gathered 3.5 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked in the top 10 nationally.
He becomes Clemson’s second transfer addition this offseason, joining UNC Asheville forward Jonathan Baehre – who will have to sit out a year per NCAA rules.
White will be the fourth newcomer to the available lineup next season with incoming freshman signees John Newman, Hunter Tyson and Trey Jemison.
Newman, a Greensboro (N.C.) product, is rated 149th nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com and is the 43rd-best shooting guard nationally by the network.
Tyson, a Monroe (N.C.) native, is billed 42nd nationally among small forward prospects.
Jemison is rated 33rd nationally among center prospects. The 6-11, 240-pounder is a Hoover (Ala.) native.
White figures to provide a valuable immediate option behind Eli Thomas at the center position.
May DEALS on CLEMSON apparel & gear
The Tiger Fan Shop now has plenty of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel & gear in stock and MARKED DOWN!
Click HERE to see all apparel and gear supplies in inventory.