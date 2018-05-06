THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The one player on Clemson's defense who helped himself the most this spring?

Isaiah Simmons seems to have found a home at the nickel/SAM position vacated by Dorian O'Daniel.

Now it could always be a part-time home, given the significant depth issues at safety. But Simmons generated favorable reviews after coaches decided to see what he could do closer to the line of scrimmage.