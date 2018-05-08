But they were eclipsed by the sprint of a freshman who had little previous experience in left field but barreled to the hill and the wall with absolute fearlessness.

Those three monumental moments all happened in the final three innings of what felt like a defining night of baseball in Clemson.

CLEMSON -- You've accomplished something if you make a play that upstages a walk-off home run by Jordan Greene , a game-tying two-run homer by Seth Beer (with two outs and two strikes), and back-to-back strikeouts by Ryan Miller with the bases loaded.

Robert Jolly started the game in left field but was replaced by Jordan Greene in the seventh inning because of pitching matchups.



Sam Hall went from second to left, and you'd be right in saying there's no way Jolly would've caught up to the ball Drew Mendoza tattooed to the gap in left center.

But let's go further into the machinations of Lee's mind as Cal Raleigh stood at first, poised to run on contact with two outs:

"We're in no-doubles defense right there because the winning run is sitting at first base. So we're playing extremely deep, and we're also taking away the gaps because more extra-base hits are hit in the gaps than down the line. With Raleigh at first base, we knew we could give them the line because if the ball was hit toward the line we felt like we would be able to get to the ball and have a play at the plate. Whereas if the ball is hit in the gaps, it's going to be a little bit easier for Raleigh to be able to score. So we had (Hall) in the gap already. But that ball was absolutely drilled."

There's a free, freewheeling spirit about this team that immediately strikes you as different upon spending even a little bit of time witnessing the words and mannerisms of the players.

On a night when the university's graduating students were taking part in the Senior Walk ritual, Greene authored a Junior Walk after belting his first pitch into the left-field stands.

By now you've probably seen the video of Greene's face being plastered with shaving cream, remnants of which were still on his face and head a half-hour later as he met with the media.

You've probably also seen the eye-opening -- and possibly bean-drawing, if these teams meet again -- celebration from Greene after he made contact.

Thing is, he said he wasn't even certain it was going to clear the fence. So the shaving cream all over his face could've easily been egg, as he readily admitted.

"So like, I was hoping it went out because I wanted to pimp it. I threw my bat and took a quick glance just to make sure it went out. Because if it didn't go out, that would have been really bad for me."

From the point he arrived here, Lee has been preaching the power of positive thinking. Given how often the team seemed to come unglued in pressure situations under his predecessor, Lee's devotion to the psychological part of the game undoubtedly resonated during the hiring process.

His third team improved to 13-4 in one-run games. And there were plenty of moments in all those wins when there were reasons to doubt or be deflated.

Four errors in a game is enough to bring brooding and second-guessing, or the feeling that it's just not your night. It certainly felt that way when things went haywire in the fifth inning, allowing Florida State to go up 4-2 after they were down 2-0 through three.

If you watched Lee closely over the innings that followed, you saw him doing a lot of clapping and encouraging after some frustrating moments. Having already chewed the home-plate umpire earlier in the game for his loose interpretation of a strike, Lee probably experienced some primal impulses to go unhinged over some weird calls later in the game.

But on the outside he presented a picture of calm and confidence.

"If you look back at the mistakes that you've already made it's only going to cause you frustration," he said. "Any mistake you make, error you make, whatever the case may be, if you dwell on it you're frustrated. Well you can't play the game of baseball frustrated, bottom line. Nobody plays good baseball when they're frustrated and ticked off. Dwelling on errors is extremely counter-productive for a baseball team. You have to move on from it. The worst thing that a player can do is get frustrated by a bad at-bat or an error and continue to carry that on his shoulders. You've got to be able to move on from it."

The important part about this particular team is Lee isn't the only one who's able to detach from emotion and rely on wisdom during difficult moments. A lot of players have been through a lot of wars -- Logan Davidson, Kyle Wilkie, Patrick Cromwell, Seth Beer, Chris Williams, Drew Wharton. Jake Higginbotham.

So while Lee as the figurehead is projecting the right demeanor and mindset, the player-driven component is the essential catalyst.

"We could have spiraled out of control," he said. "You've got older players everywhere and they've been in those situations before and they know how to handle it.

"Higginbotham didn't let anything bother him tonight when he could have really gotten frustrated with how well he was pitching. I mean he pitched as good as he could have pitched."