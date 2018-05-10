THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- In 2003, a total of $6.6 million separated the ACC's biggest and smallest spenders on football.

Clemson spent $11.6 million, and Duke spent $5 million.

In 2016, a total of $29.4 million separated the ACC's first- and last-place spenders on football.

Florida State spent $48.2 million, and Wake Forest spent $18.9 million.

The explosion of television and playoff revenues makes the landscape of 15 years ago seem primitive by comparison. This was driven home during a study of financial data that universities submit to comply with federal law.