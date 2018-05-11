Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-11 10:00:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson offer a dream come true for four-star offensive lineman

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Whether it will impact his recruitment remains to be seen.

But when Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt four-star guard Jesse Hanson cites Thursday’s Clemson offer as a dream come true, he makes a stronger case than most.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}