Tigerillustrated.com

The time is now
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The one player on Clemson's offense who needs to step it up this off-season?
One of the byproducts of Clemson's reasonable claim to being #WRU is the fact that some pretty darned good receivers might find it hard to carve out significant playing time.
The staff makes no apologies, nor should it, for aspiring to out-recruit the players currently on the roster.
That phenomenon might well be taking shape at the 2-man spot, where Cornell Powell enters his junior season in fierce contention with a sophomore (Amari Rodgers) and a freshman (Derion Kendrick).
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news