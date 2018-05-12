Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The one player on Clemson's offense who needs to step it up this off-season?

One of the byproducts of Clemson's reasonable claim to being #WRU is the fact that some pretty darned good receivers might find it hard to carve out significant playing time.

The staff makes no apologies, nor should it, for aspiring to out-recruit the players currently on the roster.

That phenomenon might well be taking shape at the 2-man spot, where Cornell Powell enters his junior season in fierce contention with a sophomore (Amari Rodgers) and a freshman (Derion Kendrick).