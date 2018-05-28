Clemson's baseball team has a shot at 50 wins for the first time in 12 years. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

And that is really all this Clemson baseball program and everyone around it needs to preoccupy itself with right now. Because while it's true that the Tigers' road to Omaha has traditionally gone through Doug Kingsmore Stadium, it's also true that the road has developed some potholes. When the Tigers advanced to the 2010 College World Series, probably no one thought they'd go seven consecutive seasons without another trip. But as surprising as that drought has been, arguably a more jarring trend has been the sight of Clemson walking off its home field as NCAA Regional losers. At first it was jarring and strange. Now? Not so much. It happened here against Connecticut in 2011. It happened again two years ago in Monte Lee's first season, to Oklahoma State. It happened again last year, against Vanderbilt. IN 1998, Southern California ended Clemson's season on the Tigers' home field in the NCAAs. From that point to 2010, Clemson amassed a 27-3 home record in NCAA play. All four of the Tigers' trips to Omaha were sealed in front of the home fans. But the Tigers are 7-6 in the three NCAA Regional hosting appearances since, and that's what Lee's program has to change first. That's the heavy lifting the 2018 team has to undertake to chase away the demons both recent and distant. This team has done impressive things, amassing a 45-14 record and cultivating a reputation for the long ball. It has won 19 of its last 21 games, strongly suggesting it is playing its best baseball at the right time. But now we get to the highly pressurized portion of the season, the portion that unquestionably will define it. It is great for Clemson that it has recently played four amazing games against Florida State. After an incredible final three innings of the Tigers' series clinching win over the Seminoles on May 7, capped with Jordan Greene's unforgettable home run, the two teams delivered more first-rate drama on Saturday evening in Durham.

Seth Beer has been warming up in recent weeks, as he enters the NCAA Tournament with 20 homers and a .316 batting average. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers lost the game, but they gained experience in the precise type of setting that will greet them this week and, they hope, beyond.

OK, maybe not a total replication. If the ACC wised up and alternated its tournament between, say, Greenville and Jacksonville, the much greater chance of having the energy in the stands match what's produced on the field. Instead, great baseball is played before a sea of empty seats and it's a shame. Some would say a sham, and we wouldn't argue. But back to the point: "We just played arguably one of the 10 best teams in the country in a great environment for the opportunity to play for the ACC championship and we came up a run short," Lee said. This time of year, against competition that's equal or better, the margin for error thins. Chances are you're not going to score 17 runs in an inning as the Tigers did against Notre Dame last week. Chances are you're going to see fewer 7-1 wins and more one-run grinders like Saturday night. In that way the Tigers are prepared, having played 19 one-run games this season and emerged victorious in 14 of them. But all those stranded runners against Florida State left a sour taste, and a realization that their season won't last much longer if they don't cash in and be more consistent at the plate. "We had some opportunities to score some runs and we just didn't do it," Lee said. "We just didn't come up with a sac fly or a base hit with runners on base in a couple of different situations. And that was really the difference in the ball game. ... "We didn't execute as good as we would've liked to in some critical situations. And in the postseason you're facing high-quality arms and opponents, and when you get those opportunities you've got to capitalize."

Chris Williams, who now has 17 homers, is closing in on 70 RBI's. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

Maybe another round against Florida State awaits, and that surely would be great theater based on what's happened between these two thus far. Clemson would surely rather see the Seminoles visit Doug Kingsmore rather than traveling to Tallahassee, but talk of that and complaining over that should be over starting, well, right now. Because there will be no road to Tallahassee or Omaha if the Tigers can't pave the way out of their own stadium. That's the score that has to be settled first. Under Lee, Clemson has put itself back in the business of playing NCAA games on its home field after four straight defeats in road regionals under Leggett. Now the Tigers have to get back in the business of winning those games.

