No one wants to hear the term "Clemsoning," but I use it here as a frame of reference to provide important context on this topic.

In the summer of 2008, Clemsoning wasn't a fully-blossomed concept. Yes, Tommy Bowden's team stumbled at the doorstep of an Atlantic Division title the previous November when Matt Ryan and Boston College left an electric Death Valley with a stunning victory. Yes, there was a rollercoaster tendency in which the Tigers could beat anyone but also lose to anyone -- often in the span of one week.