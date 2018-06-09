Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Where the return of Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed leave Clemson's basketball program heading into next season.

Clemson is never going to have the resources or the passion boasted by the ACC's more decorated basketball schools.

But the presence of veteran players can be a great equalizer against programs that have to deal with early NBA departures on a regular basis. And the fact that those players are guards makes this even more advantageous for the Tigers.

Brad Brownell has suffered plenty of bad breaks over his Clemson tenure, but maybe things evened out with the return of not one but both players who were seriously entertaining turning pro.