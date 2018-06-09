Tigerillustrated.com

Locked and loaded
Where the return of Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed leave Clemson's basketball program heading into next season.
Clemson is never going to have the resources or the passion boasted by the ACC's more decorated basketball schools.
But the presence of veteran players can be a great equalizer against programs that have to deal with early NBA departures on a regular basis. And the fact that those players are guards makes this even more advantageous for the Tigers.
Brad Brownell has suffered plenty of bad breaks over his Clemson tenure, but maybe things evened out with the return of not one but both players who were seriously entertaining turning pro.
Around the time of the Tigers' trip to the Round of 16, we heard quite a bit of insider speculation that both players were leaving. We never felt strong enough about it to write it, because we knew these types of decisions have all sorts of twists and turns and are defined by their unpredictability. Heck, Dabo Swinney himself thought C.J. Spiller was gone until the moment Spiller announced he was returning for the 2009 season.
