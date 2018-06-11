Clemson lands Florida offensive lineman
Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn has committed to Clemson.
Rayburn (6-4, 310) announced his public pledge via social media Monday.
He picked the Tigers over offers from Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State and others.
Rayburn first visited Clemson in March with teammate Adrian Medley, whom the Tigers offered during the visit.
But Rayburn’s recruitment had yet to gain steam, and his stock took off with a series of offers this spring.
Clemson put its name in the hat last month and drew a visit from Rayburn and his parents last Tuesday.
Rayburn grew up a Florida fan, which many felt gave the Gators an edge.
He then had an official visit this past weekend to Texas A&M, and Aggies insiders felt it a foregone conclusion he would join Medley in committing this week.
But Rayburn knew coming out of the weekend that Clemson would be his pick.
The Tigers have been recruiting him as an interior lineman.
He becomes the first line commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and 14th overall commitment.
Rayburn, who claimed over 20 scholarship offers, becomes Clemson's third verbal commitment this month, joining Hartsville four-star defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart and Calhoun (Ga.) tight end Davis Allen.
The Tigers now have commitments from eight different states.
