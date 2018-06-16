Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There was a time, in a world that now seems far away, when the head man of this program was dinged for the opposite of staff consistency.

When he fired Kevin Steele in January of 2012, Swinney was criticized in some circles for the regular upheaval of his staff.

A year earlier he'd canned Billy Napier and Andre Powell. Chris Rumph had left on his own for Alabama. Combine that with the natural turnover that came when Swinney took over as head coach, and it did seem like a shaky foundation.