Tigerillustrated.com

On Thursday morning, we were talking with Dan Radakovich after the Board of Trustees rubber-stamped Brent Venables' second contract in five months. We asked the AD how much of Clemson's football success is owed to the remarkable continuity of Dabo Swinney's coaching staff.

Radakovich, who stood in a hallway at the Madren Center, turned and pointed to a scenic view of Lake Hartwell that sits such a short distance from the Tigers' football fortress.