Because they believe the offense is going to be just fine regardless of who's running the show.

While the battle between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence has been the topic of endless discussion and dissection and even obsession, the Tigers' coaches haven't lost any sleep over it.

CLEMSON -- Everyone entered the season looking for quick and clear resolution to Clemson's quarterback competition.

Dabo Swinney and his staff have said all along they will have no inhibitions about rotating quarterbacks if multiple quarterbacks deserve to play. And what they saw in Saturday's 48-7 opening romp over Furman probably did little to change their thinking.

Bryant threw for 127 yards and a touchdown on a 10-of-16 clip while rushing for 44 yards on five carries. Lawrence threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns while completing 9 of 15 throws and rushing for a yard on three attempts.

And in the aftermath there was little signal that the coaches saw enough to change their tune.

"I didn't see anything from today that said we're only going to play one quarterback next week," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

The head coach: "I didn't see anything that would say, 'This guy doesn't deserve to play.'"

Bryant was shaky early and gave way to Lawrence, who had a few sputters of his own before finding his groove and giving the offense a spark.

Though it does seem this offense looks different when the freshman is spreading the ball around and firing lasers with effortless flicks of his wrist, it's also true that Bryant gives the Tigers a necessary running dimension.

"Both had some mistakes and both missed a couple of easy throws," Swinney said. "But I think that was just kind of the emotion and adrenaline of the first game. But they both settled in and made some big-time plays."

The longer this goes, the more it'll be viewed as a quarterback controversy on the outside. That's probably not going to bother Swinney, who believes he's reaping the fruits of a quarterback competition.

Chase Brice came in late, and three quarterbacks helped the offense pile up 531 yards -- 277 through the air and 254 via the ground. The offense gave up just one sack, had no turnovers and committed one penalty.

Lawrence made a strong statement during the spring after his early arrival, and then Bryant responded by elevating his game during August camp.

With minimal separation, the battle moves to real games. The beauty of that is everyone gets to watch it unfold.

And surely there are plenty who have the opinion that Lawrence should be the guy moving forward after what he showed in his college debut.

"You see what Trevor can do," Swinney said. "He's a special talent, and he's just going to get better."

Bryant looked jittery while playing the first three possessions, save for a pretty deep ball on a 40-yard strike to Amari Rodgers.

Then came Lawrence on the fourth possession, precisely according to the script the staff had entering the game. It quickly became obvious he's not a finished product either. A throw to Tee Higgins was a little high. Then there was a mix-up on a zone-read with Travis Etienne that drew a chewing from Swinney.

Lawrence settled in on the next possession with the Tigers backed up at their own 5. After throwing behind Trevion Thompson over the middle, Lawrence made up for it with a beautiful sideline toss to Thompson. It was initially ruled incomplete but overturned on replay, allowing Clemson to convert on third down.