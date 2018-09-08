A crucial play by K'Von Wallace with under one minute remaining gave Clemson a touchback and ultimately a win over Texas A&M. Getty

Almost no one expected that to be the case against a supposedly overmatched and double-digit underdog team at Kyle Field. But -- and this shouldn't be a news flash -- the unexpected often happens in college football. Kelly Bryant solidified his hold on the starting job, and Brent Venables' marauding defense lost its hold on the game. Those were the two most surprising developments of the night as Clemson edged A&M 28-26 in front of more than 100,000 raucous fans in the heart of Texas. "We had opportunities to take control of the game in the first half and we didn't take advantage of it," Swinney said. A monster defensive line and a bunch of talent behind it gave Clemson fans good reason to sleep well at night coming in. But busts left and right on the back end might be the cause of waking in cold sweats over the next few nights. What happens if the officials ruled that the ball Quartney Davis lost near the goal line went out of bounds instead of through the end zone after K'Von Wallace knocked it loose? What if Renfrow doesn't recover that onside kick and Jimbo Fisher gets another shot to carve up Venables' defense? What if A&M doesn't miss a chip-shot 26-yard field goal on its first drive of the game? None of the what-ifs matter. Bottom line is Clemson is 2-0 after making enough plays to win the game. Bottom line is the Tigers have won eight of their last 10 games against SEC teams, the only blemishes against Alabama in the playoff. But it's also inarguable that this defense has some work to do moving forward. Because there were plenty of times when A&M's offense looked like Syracuse's did last year when it went up and down the field to hand Clemson a shocking defeat.

A&M rolled up 501 yards on Clemson's defense Saturday night in College Station. AP

It wasn't all on Clemson's mistakes. Kellen Mond, playing just his second game in Fisher's new system, was simply spectacular. He threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns on a 23-of-40 clip while rushing for 33 yards.

It's just that ... it seemed highly improbable that Clemson fans would have to be praying for their defense to come up with a stop late -- and thanking heavens when a two-point conversion attempt by the Aggies ended with an interception by Wallace. The defense was supposed to travel and be the rock upon which the offense could lean at times as the coaches try to sort out this quarterback battle between Bryant and Trevor Lawrence. And about that battle: Swinney and his staff believe this is a good problem to have, about like walking into the garage each morning and choosing between a BMW and a Mercedes. Bryant popped his hood in the second half and showed off a powerful engine. This was supposed to be Lawrence's time to take the job by applying the knockout punch that his coaches needed to see. And things surely appeared to be unfolding that way at halftime after a fumbled fourth-down snap by Bryant at the goal line kept Clemson from going into the locker room up 21-3. But after watching the offense do nothing with Lawrence on the first two drives of the second half, Bryant came back in and took the offense to another level. The offense went 70 yards in four plays, including a 50-yard strike to Tee Higgins, to go up 21-6. Bryant rifled a tight-wiindow dart to Diondre Overton for an 8-yard score. Next time out, Bryant hit Renfrow for 40. Then Bryant slithered for 11. Then he hit Renfrow to convert a third-and-4. Then Travis Etienne closed it out by taking a run in from a yard out on third-and-goal. A&M had trimmed it to 21-13 the previous drive after a 69-yard catch-and-run set up a touchdown. The Tigers answered resoundingly and explosively, and Bryant was at the controls.

Jimbo Fisher was none too pleased with officiating in the closing moments of Saturday night's game. Getty