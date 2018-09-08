Too close for comfort
COLLEGE STATION, TX -- If anyone on the Clemson side was smiling as the two teams congregated at midfield after the game, it was hard to find them.
When Hunter Renfrow cradled Texas A&M's onside kick to end it, there was little celebration.
As opposed to a cheer, this was more like a heaving sigh of relief.
"That was probably the cleanest play of the entire night was the onside kick," Dabo Swinney said.
Sometimes you just have to hang on for dear life and hope you're on top when the clock strikes zero.
Almost no one expected that to be the case against a supposedly overmatched and double-digit underdog team at Kyle Field.
But -- and this shouldn't be a news flash -- the unexpected often happens in college football.
Kelly Bryant solidified his hold on the starting job, and Brent Venables' marauding defense lost its hold on the game.
Those were the two most surprising developments of the night as Clemson edged A&M 28-26 in front of more than 100,000 raucous fans in the heart of Texas.
"We had opportunities to take control of the game in the first half and we didn't take advantage of it," Swinney said.
A monster defensive line and a bunch of talent behind it gave Clemson fans good reason to sleep well at night coming in. But busts left and right on the back end might be the cause of waking in cold sweats over the next few nights.
What happens if the officials ruled that the ball Quartney Davis lost near the goal line went out of bounds instead of through the end zone after K'Von Wallace knocked it loose?
What if Renfrow doesn't recover that onside kick and Jimbo Fisher gets another shot to carve up Venables' defense?
What if A&M doesn't miss a chip-shot 26-yard field goal on its first drive of the game?
None of the what-ifs matter. Bottom line is Clemson is 2-0 after making enough plays to win the game. Bottom line is the Tigers have won eight of their last 10 games against SEC teams, the only blemishes against Alabama in the playoff.
But it's also inarguable that this defense has some work to do moving forward. Because there were plenty of times when A&M's offense looked like Syracuse's did last year when it went up and down the field to hand Clemson a shocking defeat.
It wasn't all on Clemson's mistakes. Kellen Mond, playing just his second game in Fisher's new system, was simply spectacular. He threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns on a 23-of-40 clip while rushing for 33 yards.
It's just that ... it seemed highly improbable that Clemson fans would have to be praying for their defense to come up with a stop late -- and thanking heavens when a two-point conversion attempt by the Aggies ended with an interception by Wallace.
The defense was supposed to travel and be the rock upon which the offense could lean at times as the coaches try to sort out this quarterback battle between Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.
And about that battle: Swinney and his staff believe this is a good problem to have, about like walking into the garage each morning and choosing between a BMW and a Mercedes.
Bryant popped his hood in the second half and showed off a powerful engine.
This was supposed to be Lawrence's time to take the job by applying the knockout punch that his coaches needed to see.
And things surely appeared to be unfolding that way at halftime after a fumbled fourth-down snap by Bryant at the goal line kept Clemson from going into the locker room up 21-3.
But after watching the offense do nothing with Lawrence on the first two drives of the second half, Bryant came back in and took the offense to another level.
The offense went 70 yards in four plays, including a 50-yard strike to Tee Higgins, to go up 21-6. Bryant rifled a tight-wiindow dart to Diondre Overton for an 8-yard score.
Next time out, Bryant hit Renfrow for 40. Then Bryant slithered for 11. Then he hit Renfrow to convert a third-and-4. Then Travis Etienne closed it out by taking a run in from a yard out on third-and-goal.
A&M had trimmed it to 21-13 the previous drive after a 69-yard catch-and-run set up a touchdown. The Tigers answered resoundingly and explosively, and Bryant was at the controls.
Lawrence completed 5 of 9 passes for 93 yards, including the beauty he threw to Higgins for a 64-yard touchdown sprint early in the second quarter.
"We want to continue to get Trevor in the game," Swinney said. "He's a special talent. We've seen that. But you've just got to love what you've seen out of Kelly. I think both guys can help our football team.'
Venables will now get to work on trying to help his defense, which allowed 501 yards and 25 first downs. Though the back end gets much of the blame, Swinney said the defensive line didn't do a good job of containing Mond.
Venables: "There's no question we've got to get better. We got exposed at times."
But they were able to smile as they left the locker room and headed to the buses. The scoreboard said they won, and their record says 2-0.
"Just really proud of our team, man," Swinney said. "What a dog fight. It's a shame somebody has to lose a game like that."
