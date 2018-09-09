Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The more things were expected to change, the more they actually remained the same.

We spent a whole offseason deliberating the possibilities at quarterback. Talking tempo, revitalized down-field and horizontal passing games. Splitting hairs about whether backup depth at corner and safety would be sufficient.

The simplest description for what we saw might be, same ol’ Clemson.

The Tigers offensively manufactured a bit of a lead, then tried sitting on it. Make the opponent beat their defense.

And yet again, they squeeze out another triumph in the fourth quarter. Looked a lot … like many games last year.

Which triggers the familiar debate.