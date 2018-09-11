Clemson moving up with newly-offered receiver
Clemson showed a recently offered prospect this month what could be a harbinger of things to come.
Phenix City (Ala.) Central receiver E.J. Williams was accompanied by his mother in taking in the Tigers’ season-opening win against Furman – their first visit to Death Valley for a game.
