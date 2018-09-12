THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The unexpectedly white-knuckle nature of last week's win over Texas A&M reduced two important developments to fine print.

1: Kelly Bryant grabbed the game by the throat in the third quarter by engineering swift touchdown drives on back-to-back possessions. His record as a starter improved to 14-2.

2: The two-point victory continued a remarkable trend in close games for Clemson. Dating to 2011, the Tigers are 23-4 in games decided by eight points or less. The 85.2 winning percentage in those games is the best in the nation.

Normally such occurrences would be the central theme. In this case they were footnotes.

And those types of accomplishments should never be footnotes.