"We were getting a bunch of plays and a bunch of yards but not the points to go with it," Swinney said. "That was frustrating."

The Tigers put up a bunch of yards but could've put up a lot more points, and three turnovers were the culprit in a 38-7 victory in front of an announced crowd of more than 79,000 fans at Death Valley.

Whether through jinx or just the law of averages, Clemson's turnover luck turned Saturday against Georgia Southern.

Swinney was a little irritated, albeit playfully, saying it was like an announcer prematurely bringing up a no-hitter.

How about that run of no turnovers for the offense in the first two games?

CLEMSON -- Three days ago, a media member had one last question for Dabo Swinney .

The big-picture story was an interruption of the quarterback battle between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence. After starting the game, and after producing pivotal contributions a week earlier at Texas A&M, Bryant missed the second half after suffering a chest injury.

Swinney said Bryant will be fine after undergoing an EKG and CT scan. Bryant was having trouble breathing late in the first half.

Bryant, having alternated with Lawrence in the first half, went down late in the second quarter after getting tripped up trying to get outside.

Lawrence relieved him and immediately threw over the middle to Justyn Ross for a juke-and-jive 58-yard touchdown to put Clemson up 14-0.

Bryant appeared in pain on the sideline but returned for the next drive, Clemson's final possession of the half, as the Tigers slammed the run on a 76-yard touchdown drive.

Bryant stayed in the locker room for most of the third quarter. He returned to the sideline late in the quarter, still in pads but without his helmet.

Lawrence threw for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception on a 12-of-19 clip.

Bryant threw for 68 yards on 7-of-10 passing with no touchdowns and an interception while running for 27 yards.

Clemson piled up 595 yards to Georgia Southern's 140. The Tigers had 309 yards on the ground, including a career-high 162 on 16 carries for Travis Etienne. Eighteen players touched the ball for the Tigers, who continued recording explosive plays that were so sparse last season.

"The biggest positive after three games is the explosive play is alive and well in our offense," Swinney said. "We've become explosive once again. Nine plays of 40 yards or more through three ball games. That's really explosive."

After totaling 59 plays in the 28-26 win at Texas A&M, Clemson had 77 plays against the Eagles and averaged 7.7 yards per play while totaling 27 first downs.

The turnovers did leave a bit of a sour taste, though.

A promising first drive was derailed when a Bryant throw to Ross on a slip screen was intercepted. Swinney said Braden Galloway was supposed to block the defensive back who picked it off.

"We had a good drive going," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. "Those are drive killers. Each of those turnovers cost us a minimum of three plays."

After the next drive ended in a missed 40-yard field goal by Greg Huegel, Clemson gave the ball away on the third possession when Adam Choice lost a fumble.

Later, early in the fourth quarter, Lawrence showed he's not a finished product. A quick throw to the outside was tipped at the line by end Rashad Byrd, who corralled the ball for the interception.

The Eagles turned around and got on the scoreboard courtesy of a razzle-dazzle double pass and a 6-yard option run by quarterback Shai Werts.

Down 24-7, Georgia Southern forced a three-and-out on the next possession. The Eagles were moving the ball against Clemson's backup defensive line before Swinney decided to stop playing around.

He made the executive decision to insert the starters, who promptly inserted themselves into Georgia Southern's backfield. Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant closed the door to make matters less tenuous.

"I said we're not going to finish like this," Swinney said. "Those guys showed why they are first team."

Ross was Clemson's leading receiver with 103 yards on three catches. Lawrence hit Ross for a 29-yard gain in the third quarter.

Clemson out-gained the Eagles 144-12 in the first quarter but the game was scoreless after the first 15 minutes.

Lawrence, who entered on the third possession (the one that ended with Choice's fumble), provided a spark on the fourth drive.

The Tigers began at their 7, and Etienne delivered some determined running to provide some breathing room.

Lawrence then hit Milan Richard over the middle for 17.

Several plays later, Lawrence found Hunter Renfrow wide open over the middle for a gain of 31.

Lawrence pulled on the zone-read and ran 10 yards himself to the Eagles' 2.

Clemson's starting offensive line struggled to move Southern off the ball, though. Tavien Feaster ran to the 1 on first down but was stuffed on second and third, leading Swinney to roll the dice on fourth down.

Etienne came in and managed to bull through to put Clemson on the scoreboard with 8:43 left in the half. Swinney wasn't happy with his offensive line, though; he inserted the second-team line later in the second quarter.

Lawrence connected with Ross for the 58-yard catch-and-run on the next possession.

Southern had just one first down in the first half, and that came via penalty.

The defense showed up, and so did the fans. Swinney had no idea what to expect with the remnants of Hurricane Florence moving inland.

It was your typical Clemson home atmosphere for the noon start.

"Unbelievable," Swinney said. "I told our players after the game just how fortunate we are to be at a place like Clemson."