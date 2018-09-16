THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- This time two years ago, Clemson was 3-0 but had some surprising concerns on offense heading into a trip to Georgia Tech.

This collection of rock stars was not as pyrotechnic as people envisioned, putting up 19 points in a win at Auburn and 30 at home against Troy.

Something just seemed a little ... off.

So this is somewhat familiar territory for a 2018 offense that's still trying to find its rhythm and its identity heading to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets.