Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Tuesday night the Clemson Tigers (8-0, 5-0) debuted at No. 2 in the initial 2018-2019 College Football Playoff Poll.

The Tigers came in behind defending national champion Alabama (8-0, 5-0) and ahead of LSU (7-1, 4-1) and Notre Dame (8-0).

The Tigers and Crimson Tide are the only two teams who have appeared in every College Football Playoff Poll's top four since 2015. Clemson has now appeared in 19 consecutive College Football Playoff polls.