Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson debuts at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Poll
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON -- Tuesday night the Clemson Tigers (8-0, 5-0) debuted at No. 2 in the initial 2018-2019 College Football Playoff Poll.
The Tigers came in behind defending national champion Alabama (8-0, 5-0) and ahead of LSU (7-1, 4-1) and Notre Dame (8-0).
ALSO READ: Tuesday Insider Notes | House of Cards | What 5-star Quavaris Crouch told us after watching Clemson blow out Florida State | Early-week Clemson Football Nuggets
The Tigers and Crimson Tide are the only two teams who have appeared in every College Football Playoff Poll's top four since 2015. Clemson has now appeared in 19 consecutive College Football Playoff polls.
Clemson will face Louisville (2-6, 0-5) this weekend in Death Valley. The Tigers are a 39-point favorite over the Cardinals. The Crimson Tide travel to No. 5 LSU (7-1, 4-1). Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite over the Tigers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF POLL
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida, 12. UCF, 13. W. Virginia, 14. Penn State, 15. Utah, 16. Iowa, 17. Texas, 18. Miss. State, 19. Syracuse, 20. Texas A&M, 21. N.C. State, 22. Boston College, 23. Fresno State, 24. Iowa State and 25. Virginia
More Nike CLEMSON apparel available!
More Nike CLEMSON apparel available, plus additional 20% off on some items in the Tiger Fan Shop!
Click HERE to see all available Nike Clemson apparel!