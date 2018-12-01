THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was a rainy day outside Death Valley when Dabo Swinney was introduced as Clemson's football coach on Dec. 1, 2008. Inside the West End Zone that day, Swinney was a ray of sunshine as he outlined his ambitious vision for the Tigers' football program. ALSO READ: Tigerillustrated.com's In-game Thread For Subscribers-Only | UGA playoff worthy? Dawgs think so The nasty weather couldn't dampen his spirits indoors that day, and Saturday night the same was true of his powerhouse program amid the elements at Bank of America Stadium. This was a day that begged you to stay on the couch. But it's not often you can watch a team seal its fourth consecutive ACC championship in person.

Clemson lineman Mitch Hyatt and running back Travis Etienne jump on stage to celebrate Saturday night following Clemson's 18th ACC Championship. Getty

A bunch of Clemson fans brought their ponchos, their patience, and a passion to see history made. The heavily-favored Tigers took care of business as usual in a 42-10 win over Pittsburgh, becoming the first team in the ACC's 66-year history to claim four straight outright titles.

Back when Swinney took over, Clemson's faithful would've been ecstatic at the thought of winning just one conference crown. Now the routine for this 13-0, playoff-bound (again) monster consists of making fans sorta-kinda antsy on an occasional basis. Not an antsy that makes anyone think the game in doubt. More like an antsy that makes people worried a game will be something less than utter, soul-crushing domination. Could be worse, no? A week after dealing with the shock of South Carolina making things somewhat interesting in a three-touchdown win, the drenched masses watched Clemson sort of plod along after the Tigers shot to a 14-0 lead in the first 5:30 of the game. Whenever this team feels threatened, it just sort of refocuses and pulls away. That happened after Pitt trimmed the deficit to 14-10 on powerful running with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

Football Programs With At Least Four ACC Championships SCHOOL ACC TITLES LAST YEAR WON CLEMSON 18 2018 FLORIDA STATE 15 2014 MARYLAND 9 2001 DUKE 7 1989 N.C. STATE 7 1979 NORTH CAROLINA 5 1980 VIRGINIA TECH 4 2010

At that point, Pitt had six first downs to Clemson's two. The Tigers had out-gained the Panthers just 127-113, and the bulk of Clemson's output was a 75-yard run by Travis Etienne on the first play of the game -- the longest play in this championship game's history.

Eh, no biggie. That was the feeling on Clemson's sideline. Etienne was hemmed in but burst free for a 45-yard gain, and then a few plays later Tee Higgins pulled in a jump-ball throw from Trevor Lawrence for a 5-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard drive that made it 21-10. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi got greedy thereafter, choosing to throw instead of trying to get into halftime down 11. He paid the price when A.J. Terrell picked off Kenny Pickett with 29 seconds left. Terrell returned it to the 10-yard line, and Lawerence calmly hit Higgins for a score on the first play to put Clemson into the locker room up 28-10.

""There's no comparison (between Clemson and Notre Dame). Clemson is the best team we've played this year. They'll probably win the national championship." -- Pat Narduzzi"

At that point, this thing was pretty much over. That's just the way it is with a defense like this, one that spent all week dying to atone for giving up those 600 yards to South Carolina. Nine Pitt drives were four plays or less. Five of the Panthers' possessions ended behind the chains. After Pitt produced minus-27 yards on its first three drives, including a Pickett fumble forced by Isaiah Simmons and returned by Christian Wilkins 18 yards to the Pitt 3 to set up an Etienne touchdown, the Panthers produced 121 yards on their next three drives as backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall found some room to run. But this defense is known to correct things in a hurry. It did just that over the Panthers' next four drives, holding them to a grand total of 6 yards. Pickett threw the ball 16 times and missed on 12 of those throws. His passer rating for the game: 16.7.

Five of Clemson's 18 conference titles have come under Dabo Swinney. Getty

Clemson's offense had its own sputters, totaling five three-and-outs. Etienne ended up with 156 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, averaging 13 yards a carry. Adam Choice had 51 yards on seven carries and Tavien Feaster had 30 yards on five totes. Lawrence had 118 yards passing on a 12-of-24 clip with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Higgins had three catches for 36 yards and the two touchdowns, and Justyn Ross had two catches for 70 yards. Pitt had 200 yards, just 8 rushing. Clemson had 419 and was 4-of-12 on third downs, numbers that seemed like a bit of a downer after Etienne's big burst on the first play. But the fans got to spend the second half booking hotel rooms for the playoff. Clemson's fourth straight playoff. Who'd have envisioned this on that rainy day 10 years ago? The new head coach was the only one bringing the sunshine on that day. Back then, all everyone wanted was a division title every once in a while. Now all they want is a way to stay dry while watching their team bring home Another Clemson Championship. And if they can't, no biggie.