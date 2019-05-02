THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Last week, we did some number-crunching for a story on NFL Draft trends for the ACC and SEC.

The window for our research was the previous five drafts from 2014 to 2018.

A key conclusion from the numbers during that time was the underachievement of LSU (ranked second only to Alabama in total draft picks), Florida (third), Florida State (fourth) and Miami (sixth).

There in fifth place stood little ol' Clemson with 28 total draft picks. So it was yet another underscoring of how much the Tigers under Dabo Swinney have maximized their potential, and how much other programs with great resources have minimized theirs.

So that was a compelling story involving draft trends, but it was not the story.

Often in this realm, draft numbers can be deceptive if you're trying to make ironclad conclusions about the present.