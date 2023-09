BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

An awful lot of eggs are in the Cade Klubnik basket for this season and next.

How things go over the coming weeks figures to dictate if Clemson's coaches consider revisiting another acquisition this offseason.

Yet with the NCAA Transfer Portal, it's tough to stack quarterback talent on a roster these days, placing even more of a premium on the select ones you have panning out.

Speaking of Klubnik, everyone we've talked to in the building over the last week has told us ...

CLEMSON AND THE QB REVOLUTION (For subscribers-only)

