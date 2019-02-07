Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson loves to recruit the state of Georgia, and not only is the University of Georgia working to keep its top talent home, but it also branching out to search for the best in the country that can help the Bulldogs win a national championship.

Georgia played for a national title just over a year ago. Clemson won one last month and that was the Tigers' second national title in the last three years.

Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney went head-to-head for guys like Andrew Booth (Clemson), Travon Walker (Georgia) and Clay Webb (Georgia) in 2019, and there looks to be a few more big battles brewing in 2020.