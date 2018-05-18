THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson nabbed a four-star from Norfolk (Va.) Maury this cycle in corner Sheridan Jones, and it made its formal move Thursday to plant the seeds with the school’s next coveted recruit.

Maury 2020 receiver KeAndre Lambert picked up an offer from the Tigers after being scouted by co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott the week before.