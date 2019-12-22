Normally, there's close to a month between conference championships and the CFP semifinals. This year there's been a dramatic compression in the schedule, making you wonder how the coaches have managed to balance it all.

It's been a positively frenzied two weeks for both staffs as they've tried to juggle the early signing period and coaching attrition while also trying to correctly calibrate the balance between hard practices and rest.

A few of the more interesting takeaways from the quick media sessions with both teams after they stepped off the planes:

PHOENIX | Tigerillustrated.com arrived in Phoenix late last night and was on the tarmac today as Clemson's football team touched down in the desert.

"This is a very unique time frame," said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. "There's really no precedent for this one."



Dabo Swinney is known for his meticulous planning, and this evening he told us he put a lot of thought into December semifinal prep all the way back in May.

"I really just plan like we're going to win it all," he said. "If we don't get there, then we'll adjust."

He said he couldn't believe it back in May when operations man Mike Dooley told him there were only three weeks between conference championship games and the start of the CFP.

"But he was right, and I was wrong."

In the past, Day said, Ohio State's bowl prep has featured three phases: 1) Development of the younger guys coinciding with rest for the experienced players; 2) moving into game-planning and typical practice prep on campus; and then 3) practices at the bowl site.

Day said the limited time this year led him to scrap that plan. The Buckeyes practiced the Friday and Saturday after the Big Ten title game, took Sunday off, and then resumed with three hard practices last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Buckeyes then took three days off before departing for Phoenix today.

"We talked to a lot of people about this," Day said. "We think it's a real good plan to keep them fresh but also keep them at the top of their game."

The keeping fresh part was a big objective for Day after his team faced Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin in successive weeks.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been dealing with an MCL injury in his knee and was significantly limited by it at times in the Big Ten title game.

Day said he thinks Fields is at full strength after three days off.

The Buckeyes went straight from the airport to the practice fields Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers had Thursday, Friday and Saturday off before reconvening in Clemson today for morning meetings and a jog-through practice. Now they're on their normal game-week schedule.

Previously, Swinney gave his players a week-and-a-half off but this time they had just a five-day break. He said the key is finding the right balance between rest and maintaining a physical edge, and he said he thinks he settled on the right amount of good-on-good work.

"We did just enough full-pad work I think to keep us sharp," he said.

-- Swinney said Jackson Carman is "super excited" to face not only his home-state school but a certified superstar in Chase Young.

Swinney noted that he's experienced something similar by going against his alma mater.

"But at the end of the day, when the game kicks off it's just a game."

Swinney noted that it's not just Young that Clemson has to block, and not just Carman who will be tasked with blocking Young (he lines up on both sides, so Tremayne Anchrum will also get his share).

"Their entire defensive line is pretty special," Swinney said. "(Young) is a great competitor. We've got great competitors. Should be a great matchup."

Tigerillustrated.com will have daily updates from Phoenix throughout the week as the Fiesta Bowl draws closer.

