Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Jacob Hennessy tossed 7.1 strong innings and Clemson scored five runs in the second inning in its 10-9 victory over Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-22 overall and 15-14 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons dropped to 29-25 overall and 13-16 in ACC play.

Hennessy (4-1) earned the win by allowing just six hits, four of which came in the first inning, two runs and one walk with a season-high seven strikeouts as he tied his career-long outing.

Wake Forest starter Jared Shuster (4-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up 12 hits, eight runs (seven earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.